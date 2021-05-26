newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Hannah Einbinder Was Always Destined for Hacks

By Caitlin Brod y
Posted by 
Glamour
Glamour
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hannah Einbinder has been drawn to her Hacks costar Jean Smart since she was a kid—even if she didn’t know it at the time. “When I was growing up, I was obsessed with Kim Possible because she was a ginger, crime-fighting cheerleader,” says Einbinder from her home in Los Angeles. “And Jean Smart—that’s right, you guessed it!—played Kim Possible’s mom.” Today Einbinder counts road-tripping, gambling, and providing comfort post-plastic-surgery among the activities she’s done with Kim Possible’s mom, née Jean Smart—all in the name of art, of course.

www.glamour.com
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul W. Downs
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Laraine Newman
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Jen Statsky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hacks#Difficult People#Exercise#Rock Stars#Snl#Covid#Apple#Cond Nast#Today Einbinder#N E Jean Smart#Gorgeous Actresses#Tired Comedian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

Doing Comedy in ‘Hacks’ Was a Childhood Dream Realized for Jean Smart

Did you hear the one about the fading stand-up legend who needed a snarky twenty-something to boost her career?. As Sin City’s bawdy Deborah Vance, Jean Smart is en route to a painful punchline. “She has gotten complacent,” Smart says. “Maybe her material is a little dusty.” So when the owner (Christopher McDonald) of the casino where Deborah performs in residence threatens to cut her dates, the star’s manager (Paul W. Downs, also a co-creator) introduces her to desperate-for-work comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder), who’s been blackballed from the industry after tweeting a racy joke about a closeted U.S. senator.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

In Hacks, Jean Smart Explores the TV Road Not Taken

When Jean Smart was 11 or 12, she saw legendary stand-up comedian Phyllis Diller on TV. She thought, I want to be her. “I didn’t think it would take this long,” she told me, laughing. This week, Smart crosses that item off her bucket list. She stars in HBO Max’s...
TV & Videosawardswatch.com

Interview: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder and Kaitlin Olson talk ‘Hacks,’ coming May 13 to HBO Max [VIDEO]

Hacks is no ordinary show, lead by an actor who is anything but conventional. Three-time Emmy Award winner Jean Smart shows little fear in tackling any role that comes her way. Whether she’s Depression Kitty on Big Mouth, William Shatner’s love interest in Senior Moment, Helen (Mare’s mother) in Mare of Easttown, or Laurie Blake on Watchmen, Smart is one of the most versatile performers in Hollywood. We now get to see her as the acerbic queen of comedians, Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s, Hacks which debuts May 13.
TV & VideosNew York Post

Jean Smart dishes on her dark comedy ‘Hacks’

Jean Smart headlines the 10-episode HBO Max series “Hacks,” a darkly comedic look at the relationship between two women with disparate viewpoints — who have more in common than meets the eye. Smart stars as Deborah Vance, a veteran standup comic whose glitzy headlining career at a (fictional) Las Vegas...
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder Reveal Their Real-Life Comedian Inspirations for 'Hacks' Roles

What makes HBO Max’s “Hacks” stand out from a slew of new TV offerings (and other shows about the same topic of stand-up comedy), isn’t just its stellar cast, it’s also the premise that two women share a connection, despite being worlds apart, through the desire of making others laugh. And in an even more special twist of fate, the actors also found a similar connection in how they drew from real-life comedians for their roles.
PetsDerrick

Jean Smart: Unlikely start to a stellar career

Teaching an old dog new tricks can be a tricky prospect, especially if the old dog is a female stand-up comic who’s forced to find a new “voice.”. That’s the juicy premise for HBO Max’s comedy, “Hacks,” starring Jean Smart as the mouthy comedienne who is required to adapt to a millennial writer who thinks she is as funny as her boss.
TV & VideosWiscnews.com

Life as a headliner: Jean Smart delves into the world of standup with 'Hacks'

Growing up, Hannah Einbinder’s mother — “Saturday Night Live” star Laraine Newman — played comedy routines in the car. “I listened to stand-up from like fifth grade on,” Einbinder says. “Probably not the best idea.”. The subliminal messaging prompted her to go into the business and now Einbinder finds herself...
TV & Videosaspenpublicradio.org

From 'Designing Women' To 'Hacks', Jean Smart's Career Is Still Going Strong

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. My guest, Jean Smart, has been getting roles that really show off what she can do. And as was recently noted in Entertainment Weekly, she excels at absolutely everything. In the TV series Fargo," she played the hardened matriarch of a crime family. Last year in the HBO series "Watchmen," she played an FBI agent. Now, she's co-starring in the HBO crime and family drama "Mare Of Easttown" as the mother of Kate Winslet's character. Her comedic timing was obvious in the '80s sitcom "Designing Women," and in the early 2000s, when she won two Emmys for her guest-starring role in "Frasier." This week, she returns to comedy in the new series "Hacks" which premieres Thursday on HBO Max.
TV SeriesMarietta Daily Journal

Roush Review: The Smart Money’s on Jean Smart in ‘Hacks’

Jean Smart is the very opposite of a hack. She’s nailing it dramatically as Kate Winslet’s sardonic blue-collar mother on HBO’s Mare of Easttown, and as a Las Vegas entertainer who’s known better days on the HBO Max dramedy Hacks, she kills again in all the best ways. As Deborah...
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Jean Smart interview: ‘Hacks’

“The thing about comedy is that it’s painfully obvious when you are failing,” reveals actress Jean Smart. in an exclusive new video interview with Gold Derby. She continues, “In drama, the audience is quiet. They could be asleep but you don’t know. Comedy is instantaneously grade A or fail.”. In...
TV SeriesDecider

‘Hacks’: Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder Break Down Building an Authentic Comedy World

Hacks on HBO Max is not the first show to try to give viewers an uncensored glimpse of how comics are off-stage, but it might be the one that felt the most shockingly real to this former comic. Jean Smart‘s grand dame of comedy Deborah Vance obsesses over her act like it is her baby, fighting ferociously for her right to stage time and fretting over punchlines like a disappointed parent. Hannah Einbinder‘s young writer Ava finds herself a pariah after a single tweet gives her peers an opening to call out her mercenary-like cruelty. But more than anything else, Hacks understands that for comics, roast jokes are the road to respect. Deborah and Ava build their relationship by sniping at each other. So how did Hacks perfectly capture the beautiful brutality of how comics talk to each other?
TV SeriesWUSA

Why 'Hacks' Ticked Every Box for Jean Smart (Exclusive)

Thirty years after last appearing on Designing Women, Jean Smart is back to her comedic roots with Hacks. On the new HBO Max original series, the 69-year-old actress plays aging Las Vegas standup performer Deborah Vance, a character reminiscent of comedic legend Joan Rivers who is forced to work with an entitled 25-year-old named Ava (Hannah Einbinder) to freshen up her material.
TV & Videosnexttv.com

‘Hacks’ Offers Unique Look at Female Relationships

Comedy Hacks, which details the uneasy mentorship between a legendary Vegas comedian, played by Jean Smart, and an up and coming comedy writer, played by Hannah Einbinder, premiered on HBO Max May 13. Smart plays Deborah and Einbinder plays Ava. Deborah’s long-running, high-profile slot in a Vegas hotel is ending,...
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

HBO Max's Hacks is the rare show about the business of comedy that actually manages to be funny

"It's not easy to make a good TV show about comedy," says Kristen Baldwin. "(RIP: I'm Dying Up Here, Studio 60, the first few episodes of 30 Rock where they still focused on 'The Girlie Show'). There's no quicker way to drain the humor from a situation than to deconstruct all the work that goes into making said situation humorous. 'If you start a sentence with, "It's funny because…," then it's probably not,' sniffs veteran Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) to her surly new twentysomething writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) in Hacks. At the risk of offending Deborah, this HBO Max series is funny (and moving, and weird, and smart) because it focuses not on the arduous process of crafting jokes, but on the hilarious, gifted, and deeply flawed women who tell them." Baldwin adds: "Veteran-vs.-upstart is a fairly standard character dynamic, but for Hacks — created by Broad City alums Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky — it's just an entry point. Ava and Deborah are both funny women, but their world views and lived experiences are so divergent, they can barely understand the fundamentals of each other's existence. It's only after Ava hurls a devastating insult at Deborah during their disastrous first meeting that the legendary comedian sees something she recognizes: A brilliant, sharp-witted young woman fighting for her place in a cutthroat industry."
TV & Videosawardsdaily.com

‘Hacks’ Creative Team On Their Comedy Collaboration, Las Vegas, and the Great Jean Smart

HBO Max’s Hacks is a fantastic new comedy about two unlikely comedians who are thrown together in a dysfunctional working relationship. Jean Smart stars as Deborah Vance, a resident Las Vegas stand-up comic whose act appeals to the out-of-town crowd but isn’t drawing the headlines it used to. Hannah Einbinder co-stars as Ava, a writer whose unfortunate past tweets derail her once-blossoming career. As they work together, they find both a tentative connection and begrudging respect in unpredictable and hilarious ways.