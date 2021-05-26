Cancel
Heath, TX

Three Rockwall-Heath cheerleaders make college cheer teams

By Editor
Blue Ribbon News
Blue Ribbon News
 8 days ago
ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (May 26, 2021) The Rockwall-Heath High School Varsity Cheer Team again won the NCA National Championship this year, and this fall, three graduates from the squad will continue cheering on the sidelines for universities. Congratulations to Caroline Bloom, Sydney Hail and Rachel Ross who made the cheer squads...

Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

Texas StatePosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Two Royse City High School students named Texas Music Scholars

ROYSE CITY, TX (May 28, 2021) Two Royse City High School students were honored as Texas Music Scholars during a special ceremony on May 15. Makenna Kirkwood, 11th grade, Soprano and Allyson Romney, 10th grade, Soprano, were nominated for this honor by their director, Nathan White. The award is given by the Texas Music Educators Association, which sponsors the Texas All-State Bands, Orchestras and Choirs. Last year fewer than 2500 students were named as Texas Music Scholars.
Rockwall County, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Daughters of the American Revolution present Citizenship Awards to Rockwall County students

ROCKWALL, TX (May 28, 2021) Every year the Rock Wall Chapter of the DAR (Daughter’s of the American Revolution) awards the DAR Youth Citizenship Award medal to one sixth-grader and one eighth-grader in every Rockwall County elementary and middle school. They ask the teachers and staff to choose the one student who exemplifies excellent youth citizenship for this award.
Potsdam, NYPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Ashley Faris of Rockwall graduates from Clarkson University

POTSDAM, NY (05/25/2021)– Ashley Kathleen Faris of Rockwall, TX, received a doctor of physical therapy , from Clarkson University in May. As a private, national research university, Clarkson is a leader in technological education and sustainable economic development through teaching, scholarship, research and innovation. We ignite personal connections across academic fields and industries to create the entrepreneurial mindset, knowledge and intellectual curiosity needed to innovate world-relevant solutions and cultivate the leaders of tomorrow. With its main campus located in Potsdam, N.Y., and additional graduate program and research facilities in the New York Capital Region, Beacon, N.Y., and New York City, Clarkson educates 4,300 students across 95 rigorous programs of study in engineering, business, the arts, education, sciences and health professions. Our alumni earn salaries that are among the top 2.5% in the nation and realize accelerated career growth. One in five already leads as a CEO, senior executive or owner of a company.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Rylie Evans of Rockwall graduates from Harding University

ROCKWALL, TX (May 24, 2021) Rylie Evans of Rockwall is one of more than 700 students who received a diploma at Harding University’s Spring commencement ceremonies May 7-8, 2021. Evans received a Master of Business Administration in management and business ethics. Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health,...
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall ISD board members take Oath of Office, graduation ceremonies to be mask optional

ROCKWALL, TX (May 18, 2021) The following is a Rockwall ISD press release summarizing last night’s RISD Board of Trustees meeting. NOTE: Board meeting summaries highlight different agenda items due to limited audience opportunities at Board meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Board meeting videos are available for viewing within 24-hours of the meeting at www.rockwallisd.com.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall grads earn honors at Midwestern University

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (May 14, 2021) – Kaelin Henry and Kathryn Reeves, both of Rockwall, TX, achieved honors at Midwestern State University. Kaelin, who is studying Dental Hygiene, made the President’s Honor Roll. Kathryn, who is in Sport and Leisure Studies, earned a spot on the Dean’s Honor Roll. Midwestern...
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall High School student Austin Taylor earns third Presidential Service Award for volunteerism

ROCKWALL, TX – May 14, 2021 — Austin Taylor, a junior at Rockwall High, was awarded the Gold Presidential Service Award for the third time for his volunteering efforts in and around Rockwall. The President’s Volunteer Service Award is a volunteer award program that encourages citizens to live a life of service. To earn the Gold level, one must volunteer 250+ hours in a single year. Austin has achieved this three times.