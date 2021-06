The Biden administration plans to speed up court cases for recently arrived migrant families who are seeking asylum, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday. The move is reminiscent of previous attempts to quickly hear cases under the Obama and Trump administrations. At the time, immigrant advocates and attorneys raised concerns over rushing asylum cases and undermining due process. A Homeland Security official stressed, however, that the key difference now is that families will have early and ample access to legal representation and judges will not be subject to strict time constraints.