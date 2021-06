Rhett lands his fifth top five entry on Top Country Albums. On the all-genre Billboard 200, the LP arrives at No. 10, marking his fifth top 10. Rhett, 31, from Valdosta, Ga., follows his last album Center Point Road, which launched atop both Top Country Albums and the Billboard 200 in June 2019 (76,00 units; 45,000 sold), becoming his second leader on both lists. Life Changes debuted atop the tallies in September 2017 with 123,000 units and 94,000 sold, his biggest week to date.