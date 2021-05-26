Digital tax transformation: tax compliance services benefit your firm and clients
Increase efficiency, scale services, improve client retention. Economic shifts and lifestyle upheaval around the world have changed the way we do business, making it an optimal time for accounting service providers to embrace a transition to client accounting and tax compliance services. These changes can also be seen as a driving force to move client services to the cloud, enabling practices of all sizes to stay competitive and better serve their clients with a global solution.www.accountingtoday.com