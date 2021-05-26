Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Digital tax transformation: tax compliance services benefit your firm and clients

accountingtoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncrease efficiency, scale services, improve client retention. Economic shifts and lifestyle upheaval around the world have changed the way we do business, making it an optimal time for accounting service providers to embrace a transition to client accounting and tax compliance services. These changes can also be seen as a driving force to move client services to the cloud, enabling practices of all sizes to stay competitive and better serve their clients with a global solution.

www.accountingtoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Transformation#Use Tax#Tax Preparation#Tax Returns#Business Services#Business Strategy#Business Practices#Service Providers#Sales Tax Services#Client Services#Comprehensive Services#Scale Services#Client Retention#Automation#Industry Trends#Accountants#Cloud#Remote Working#Lifestyle Upheaval#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Sales Tax
Related
Softwarethepaypers.com

Cashflows partners with IMX Software and eDynamix to optimise payments across several industries

Cashflows, a UK-based payments acceptance platform for merchants, has announced new partnerships with IMX Software and eDynamix to optimise payments across several industries. Cashflows will enable the businesses to extend their payment offerings and boost user experience in the financial services and automotive sectors respectively. The news comes as Cashflows is expanding its reach to assist businesses across a range of industries to deploy payment and settlement solutions.
Travelhotelbusiness.com

GlobalData: Consolidation in business travel could become a necessity

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the business travel industry. The international sector was by far the worst affected, facing a 75% drop in total trips. Domestic business tourism also suffered, dropping by 56% (63% decrease overall in 2020). As a result, the global business travel industry has lost billions in client revenue, creating an overcrowded marketplace among business travel agencies.
Economychannele2e.com

Coalition Partners with Intuit to Offer Cyber Insurance for SMBs

Cyber insurance and security company Coalition announced a new relationship with Intuit that enables QuickBooks customers to access comprehensive cyber insurance coverage to protect their businesses against ransomware, phishing and other cybersecurity threats, according to a statement from the companies. Coalition provides companies with up to USD $15 million of...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Stripe Launches Global Tax Compliance Service | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

Stripe launched its own tax compliance service for businesses in more than 30 countries around the world Thursday (June 10), the FinTech announced in a press release emailed to PYMNTS. Using location data, Stripe Tax calculates and gathers accurate sales tax, goods and services tax (GST) and value-added tax (VAT)...
Small Businesstimebusinessnews.com

The Benefits of Managed IT Services for Your Business

If you run a very big company, it might make all the sense in the world for you to put together your own IT department. You can create a team of IT professionals to handle computer issues, networking issues, business security, and more. But if your business is still relatively...
EconomyAccountingWEB

Advisory Services & Alliances Driving Firm Growth

Client Accounting Services (CAS) have become a key financial driver for many accounting practices. The number of accounting firms offering CAS nearly doubled in 2020, with another 15 percent slated to add services this year. In fact, CAS is the largest segment of new services for accounting firms in 2021, behind only COVID-related services.
InternetLight Reading

Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation?

Communications service providers (CSPs), including mobile network operators, have invested heavily in the digital transformation of their networks to support three main business outcomes: increased operational efficiency, improved subscriber experience and higher revenue growth. The mobile industry, for example, has seen especially intense transformation activity with the commercialization of 5G...
Drinkspmldaily.com

Impact of DTS implementation on tax compliance

With effect from 1st November 2019, the Government of Uganda through Uganda Revenue Authority commenced the implemented the Digital Tracking Solution (DTS), a technology solution that was sought to aid tax administration to mitigate revenue losses. The solution was designed to deter existing deficiencies in tracking and tracing of locally...
MLSremindermedia.com

Tools for the Modern Real Estate Brokerage

At one time, the sign of a highly connected real estate agent was a mobile phone and a car trunk full of manila folders in file boxes. Now, however, there are an endless array of tech tools designed to help agents manage every aspect of their professional life, from client services to marketing to financial management. If you want to attract top talent and give them the tools to succeed, there are many essential platforms and systems to implement right now.
Technologyautodealertodaymagazine.com

Discussion Forum: Strategies to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Automotive

Online payments are on the rise, with 27% of US-based businesses seeing an increase in March 2020. This past year, automotive groups shifted many aspects of their sales floor by going digital. Dealer groups face several challenges in AP that are easily remedied by the right technology, from approvers at various locations to a centralized AP office buried in paper check payments.
Economythepaypers.com

Financial crime compliance cost for FIs to reach USD 213.9 bln, LexisNexis Risk Solutions finds

The projected total cost of financial crime compliance across all financial institutions reached USD 213.9 billion in 2021, according to LexisNexis Risk Solutions study. This value has surpassed the USD 180.9 billion recorded in 2020, with the majority of this sizeable year-over-year increase represented by Western Europe and the US. The True Cost of Financial Crime Compliance Global Report from LexisNexis Risk Solutions has surveyed 1,015 financial crime compliance decision makers at financial institutions including banks as well as investment, asset management and insurance firms globally.
Torrance, CAcalifornianewswire.com

AmeriSave Leverages DocMagic’s Fintech to Scale Operations, Elevate the Borrower Experience and Maximize Productivity

DocMagic’s Total eClose platform and document preparation software helps leading lender effectively manage expansion and grow strategically. TORRANCE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, automated regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, one of the fastest-growing privately-held mortgage lenders in the nation and a pioneer in digital origination, is utilizing its document preparation solution and Total eClose™ platform to drive digital mortgage efficiency.
BusinessUnited Nations Development Program

Digital Transformation Awards: IT companies invited to generate solutions for digitalizing public services

UNDP Moldova is launching Digital Transformation: Innovation Challenge Awards to encourage Moldovan IT vibrant private sector to generate innovative solutions for the digitalization of administrative and social services. The competition is organized in partnership with the Organization for Small and Medium Enterprises Sector Development (ODIMM), Moldovan Association of ICT Companies (ATIC), Moldova IT Park and Green City Lab.
Marketsfinovate.com

FinovateAsia: Digital Banking, Brand Intimacy, and the Future of Payments

FinovateAsia Digital is less than two weeks away. If you are headquartered in the APAC region, do business in the region, or would simply like to know more about the fintech trends in one of the most technologically innovative parts of the world, then FinovateAsia Digital, held on the 22nd and 23rd of this month, deserves a space on your fintech calendar. Visit our FinovateAsia Digital hub to register and pick up your ticket today.
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

Trends in financial services

This report is a peek into the evolving financial services landscape at two points in time: immediately preceding the pandemic and nearly a year later. The result is a unique analysis of differences between 2019 and 2020 industry attitudes as well as net-new questions uncovering COVID-19’s impact on the industry.
Businessaithority.com

HULFT Introduces Business Intelligence Service

HULFT, Inc., the global data integration leader, announced a new business intelligence service that helps companies connect diverse data sources and visualize KPIs and other business performance data within weeks. The offering utilizes HULFT Integrate, the company’s flagship data integration product, combined with Microsoft Power BI as the front-end visualization engine.
Internetaithority.com

FinTech Marketers Invested $3B On User Acquisition In 2020 According To AppsFlyer

New Report Finds That Despite A Challenging 2020 For The Financial Sector, Remarketing Efforts Soared 3x And Non-organic Installs Increased 70% Globally. AppsFlyer, the global marketing measurement leader, released its 2021 edition of The State of Finance App Marketing. The COVID-19 pandemic directly impacted how consumers interact with financial institutions and how the institutions themselves operate. According to the report, Financial Technology (FinTech) apps are in high demand, experiencing a 132% leap globally in downloads in the last two years, and a 110% increase in the US alone.
Public Healthelearningindustry.com

EI Design Achieves Exceptional Growth In The Shadow Of The Pandemic

EI Design, a learning experience design company, today announced that they achieved an industry high 45% y-o-y business growth. The pandemic increased the demand for virtual training and EI Design has been leading at the forefront by helping their customers futureproof their virtual training transformations. In the shadow of the...
Economythepaypers.com

Research shows payments data monetisation as a priority for banks

A research conducted by Celent on behalf of Icon Solutions and MongoDB has revealed the bank data services that corporates will pay for, and the ones they consider table stakes. Findings show that payments data monetisation is a priority for banks, with 38% reporting it as an objective of technology...