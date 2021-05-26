Cancel
On Her Mark: Surfer Bo Stanley On Standing Up Against Body-Shaming in Pro Sports

By NECN
NECN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurfer Bo Stanley has been surfing since she was five, competing since she was 10. By the time she was 15, she had her sights on going pro. To qualify for the Women's Championship Tour, she sought a sponsor because surfing is expensive. "And what the sponsors want is that...

Sports

From childhood game to a pro sport

Tag the childhood game we would all play whether it’s at recess the park at a trampoline park. Now, what If I were to tell you that childhood game of ours became a professional sport. World chase tag was founded by two brothers Christian and Damien Devaux and they decided to invest in their own scaffolding to create a professional tag sport. There is only one rule: don’t get caught but that’s easier said than done.
Basketball
TheDailyBeast

WNBA Coach Suspended and Fined for Body-Shaming Opposing Player During Game

Maybe this guy will think twice before his next court-side outburst. The head coach of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun has been suspended and fined $10,000 after he tried to body-shame an opposing player. Liz Cambage of the Las Vegas Aces called out Curt Miller after he made his disparaging comment about her during Sunday’s Aces and Sun game. According to the player, when Miller was berating an official for a call, he shouted out: “Come on, she’s 300 pounds!” In an Instagram story, Cambage pointed out that she’s 6 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 235 pounds, and said she’s “very proud of being a big bitch.” She went on to tell Miller: “I will never let a man disrespect me, ever, ever, ever, especially a little white one... Don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league.” In a statement before his suspension and fine was confirmed, Miller apologized for his remark, saying it was made “in the heat of the moment.”
Sports

ClubTest First Look: Odyssey launches Arm Lock 2-Ball Ten putter

No putting method has benefited more from the 2016 anchor ban than the arm-lock stroke. Webb Simpson and Bryson DeChambeau have turned into world-beaters on the greens since they switched to the popular method; Will Zalatoris also recorded a runner-up finish in his first Masters start wielding a White Hot Pro #7 with an arm-lock grip.
Golf

Rules Guy: Is it legal to avoid losing a ball by taking a penalty off the tee and heading straight to the drop zone?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Playing with my friend in a stroke-play event, he came to the 17th hole four shots ahead of the field but with only one ball left. Not knowing if the rules allowed for borrowing a ball from another player and facing a long par 3 over water, he asked whether he could bypass hitting his tee shot and head directly to the drop zone across the water, lying 3, to prevent the possibility of losing his last ball. He would still have a two-shot lead, with a much safer shot to the green. Legal? Creative thinking in any case, no?
NBA

OG Leaves ‘Basketball Wives’ & Familiar Faces Are Returning to the Show?

Things have been controversial on “Basketball Wives.”. “Basketball Wives” star OG had a very eventful recent season. Her feud with Evelyn Lozada took center stage yet again. But this time, things have become legal. And Evelyn slapped OG with a defamation lawsuit after OG accused her of being racist. OG was convinced that Evelyn was being racist when she posted a laughing monkey emoji on her Instagram Story. However, Evelyn has denied that the message and emoji were in reference to OG. And OG fought back by countersuing Evelyn for emotional distress.
Sports

First Look: Cleveland Golf’s All-New RTX Full-Face Wedge

Cleveland Golf has announced the release date of its highly-anticipated RTX Full-Face wedge. The all-new wedge officially launches in North America on June 11, 2021. Cleveland vows to bring full-face grooves to its flagship RTX model. This new wedge model promises to deliver maximum versatility for the most challenging short-game shots.
Combat Sports

WATCH: After Being Lured into Lampooned Boxing Exhibition, Floyd Mayweather Baits Logan Paul into Hilariously Long Staredown

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul got an up-close look at each other Thursday afternoon, ahead of their upcoming eight-round exhibition fight this weekend. Mayweather and Paul, a duo boxing fans never expected to see get in the ring together, locked eyes in a hilariously long pre-fight staredown. Just as Paul was ready to concede, Mayweather stepped forward and lured the social media star back in for another look.
Celebrities

Who is Rickie Fowler's wife? Meet track and field star Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler married Allison Stokke in 2019 and between them, the couple have a lot of athletic ability and achievements to their name. Born in Newport Beach, California, Stokke was born into a competitive, athletic family. Her older brother David was a gymnast at the national youth level but she decided to take the track and field route.