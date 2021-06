Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul has a new point guard to run its offense after signing Pierria Henry to a one-year deal with an option for another season, the club announced on Thursday. Henry (1.93 meters, 28 years old) arrives from TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz where he spent the last two years. He led the league with 1.7 steals per game last season, the second in a row in which he topped the charts in steals. Henry ranked second in assists with 7.3 per game and also averaged 10.5 points and 3.2 rebounds. During his time with Baskonia, he helped the club win the 2020 Spanish League championship.