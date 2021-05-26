Hillsdale Hornets Boys track win LCAA league meet; girls team finishes in second

HILLSDALE— The Hillsdale High School Track and Field team would host the Jack Beilfuss Invitational track meet on Saturday, May 15th. Several schools from Hillsdale County would participate in the meet including Jonesville and Hillsdale Academy. The Hillsdale Academy girls track team would finish in first place for the meet, and would have 139.33 points. Jonesville would finish in third with 98 points, and Hillsdale finished in fifth place with 77.33 points. The Grass Lake boys track and field team finished in first place with 144 points. Jonesville finished in second only three points behind with 141. Hillsdale finished in third place with 114.5 points. Hillsdale Academy finished in fourth place with 91.5 points. There were several individual awards handed for the meet; they are listed below.