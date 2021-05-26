Cancel
Ida Township, MI

Hillsdale Hornets Boys track win LCAA league meet; girls team finishes in second

Hillsdale Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDA— It was a big day for the Hillsdale Hornets as they closed out their league season at Ida High School for the LCAA conference championship meet. It was a successful day for both the Hornets boys and girls teams, with the boys team winning the conference championship meet. The boys team finished with a team total of 142 points, ahead of second place Dundee. The girls team finished in second place 109 total points, right behind first place Onsted who finished with 134 points.

