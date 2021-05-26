Cancel
Bitcentral To Sell Veset Cloud-Based Playout Solution In Americas

By Phil Kurz
tvtechnology.com
 12 days ago

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bitcentral has formed a strategic partnership with Veset to sell and support Veset Nimbus, a cloud-based broadcast playout solution, in the Americas. Bitcentral will offer Veset Nimbus as well as its own on-premise Central Control playout system, thereby making it possible for broadcast customers to create new services quickly and efficiently. The new partnership ensures Bitcentral’s U.S. customers will receive the same expertise and support they’ve experienced with Central Control when it comes to Veset Nimbus, the company said.

www.tvtechnology.com
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Ed Pascua Joins Cloud-based identity provider SecurEnds | #cloudsecurity

Ed brings over 18 years of experience in the Identity and Access Management (IAM) industry to his new role at SecurEnds. Ed was most recently at Simeio Solutions, where he led global partnerships. While at Simeio, he drove collaborative engagement and results around IAM professional services and managed services, with a particular focus on providing cloud-based identity, access and governance offerings (IAM as a Service). While leading global partnerships, Ed identified and built strategic partnerships with key identity vendors resulting in premium-level/top-tier positioning for the company with each of these vendors globally; and multi-million-dollar contribution to the company’s revenue. Ed has built Identity practices and partnerships led global and North American identity consulting organizations, with oversight of sales and professional services across several industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and public sector. He has served as the Co-Chairman of Technology Association of Georgia’s Information Security Society and has leadership roles with ISSA Metro Atlanta Chapter and Cloud Security Alliance, Atlanta Chapter. Ed served as a U.S. Army Infantry Officer in various leadership and management roles from platoon to brigade level, while serving in the U.S., Germany, Panama, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. He holds the CISSP and Certified CISO (C|CISO) certifications. He holds a B.S. from San Diego State University and studied General Engineering at the United States Military Academy.
martechseries.com

Syniti Partners with smartShift and Natuvion to Accelerate RISE with SAP for SAP S/4HANA Adoption

Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, announced its strategic partnership with smartShift and Natuvion. The three companies have joined forces to help enterprises maximize their RISE with SAP opportunity by accelerating and simplifying the move to SAP S/4HANA.® The solution combines the best-of-breed automation-led implementation capabilities of three leading SAP partners via a single source regardless of approach: Brownfield, Bluefield, Greenfield, Selective Greenfield or Central Finance.
pcplusnetworks.com

Streamline your eCommerce business with a cloud-based OMS

If you’re looking for ways to optimize your eCommerce business’s operations, you should definitely consider deploying a cloud-based order management system (OMS). This article will help you learn more about the business benefits of an OMS. First off, we need to clarify that an inventory management system is not the...
Softwarelinode.com

Using IaaS to Accelerate Innovation in the Cloud

Mike Maney is Head of Corporate Communications at Linode. Combing through several recent reviews of Linode on IT Central Station, one thing quickly becomes clear: developers like having an alternative to the costly, complex, and competitive choices on the market. They trust our infrastructure to build and host their applications and data, using Linode to build, deploy, and scale their applications more easily and cost-effectively.
TechnologySFGate

AireSpring Releases Major Update to Real-time Quoting Tool

QuoteSpring 5.0 Now More Powerful, Faster, Comprehensive, and Flexible than Ever. AireSpring, a leading Managed Services Provider specializing in Unified Communications, Managed IT and Network Services, today announced a major upgrade to its powerful online, real-time quoting and proposal application, QuoteSpring. The application simplifies the sales process for channel partners by allowing them to generate comprehensive, competitive quotes and proposals instantly on demand. QuoteSpring 5.0 demonstrates a more intuitive, complete, and flexible design while retaining the features that have made the platform so successful. These include the ability to select from one of the widest arrays of connectivity options available in the Channel paired with AireSpring’s cloud communications solutions, Managed SD-WAN, Security and Managed IT services. QuoteSpring 5.0 expands upon these features by adding the ability to generate global multi-location quotes with the click of a button.
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market expected to grow USD XX.X million by 2025- Intel, Cognitec Systems, ArcSoft, Qualcomm Technologies, Thalmic Labs

The report covers complete analysis of the Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides 2D Gesture Recognition Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Tech Data signs distribution partnership with Proofpoint | #emailsecurity

TechData has announced that it is partnering with Proofpoint to “take the company’s cloud-based email security solutions and security awareness training services to a wider market”. It adds to TechData’s “growing security solutions portfolio”, the company says, while stating that it will be supporting both existing and new reseller partners...
Technologyaithority.com

Marvell Announces 400G DSP to Proliferate Adoption of Coherent Pluggable Modules From Cloud to Access

Deneb Coherent DSP Enables Open Ecosystem to Disaggregate Optical Infrastructure. Marvell announced the expansion of its market leading Coherent Digital Signal Processor (CDSP) portfolio with the new Deneb ultra-low power, multi-mode 400G DSP. Driving the largest open CDSP ecosystem in the world, Deneb enables the advancement of disaggregated optical architectures for global operators and accelerates the adoption of IP-over-DWDM (IPoDWDM) for optimal data center interconnects (DCIs). Compatible to its predecessor, Canopus™, the industry’s first 7nm CDSP for 400G pluggables, Deneb offers customers a seamless upgrade to interoperable pluggables across multiple platforms. Introduced from the recent Inphi acquisition, the CDSP technology extends Marvell’s industry leading networking portfolio for hyperscale cloud data centers and 5G carrier infrastructure.
Times Union

EBizCharge for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations Certified for Microsoft AppSource

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Century Business Solutions, a leading payment solutions provider, announced today its EBizCharge payment integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations has been certified and is now available in Microsoft AppSource marketplace. The integration will enable customers to streamline their payment processing and speed up payment collections.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Facility Management System Market will Hit Big Revenues in Future | IBM, Oracle , SAP

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Facility Management System Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Facility Management System market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Facility Management System Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Dallas News

Euless-based U.S. Concrete sells to Vulcan in nearly $1.3 billion deal

U.S. Concrete Inc., a Euless-based supplier of construction aggregates and ready-mixed concrete, is being acquired by an Alabama company in a deal valued at nearly $1.3 billion. The buyer, Vulcan Materials Co., will pay $74 a share under an agreement announced Monday before the market open. The deal is expected...
Softwarethefastmode.com

Litmus, Pluto7 to Enable AI in Manufacturing with Edge-to-Cloud Solution

Litmus, the Intelligent Edge Computing company, last week announced a partnership with Pluto7 to enable artificial intelligence in manufacturing with a complete edge-to-cloud solution. Litmus Edge collects data from any industrial asset and normalizes it for immediate use by Pluto7 for data science and machine learning applications on Google Cloud....
Phoenix, AZwhattheythink.com

Flex Technology Group Named to CRN’s 2020 Solution Provider 500 List for Eighth Consecutive Year

FTG ranks #90 on the 2021 CRN Solution Provider 500 List, which ranks the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants. Phoenix, Ariz.– Flex Technology Group (FTG) is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named FTG to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list. FTG has placed #90 on this year’s list, which marks the third consecutive year the company has broken the top 100 and its eighth consecutive year being on the list.
MarketsLight Reading

Firstlight Media taps sales lead for Asia-Pacific region

TORONTO – Firstlight Media today announced that it is expanding its sales activity to meet growing demand in the Asia Pacific market, and has named Jim Vinh to lead sales for the region. Vinh, who has spearheaded APAC sales for multiple video and advanced technology providers over the past dozen...
Businessmartechseries.com

Bisees Information Systems Partners with Google Cloud to Provide a Revolutionary Business Data Insights Platform

Bisees, an information software technology company with its own performance management system, Exepno, today announced an exciting, strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Within this partnership, Bisees’ Exepno Performance Management System can integrate components of Google Cloud, enabling revolutionary business insights and business intelligence, transforming data into actionable knowledge and improving overall business performance.
Businessthefastmode.com

Telefónica Selects MediaKind to Enhance VoD Offering of Movistar+

Telefónica has selected MediaKind to enhance the video-on-demand (VoD) offerings of Movistar+, the Spanish telco’s pay-TV subscription service, announced MediaKind last week. MediaKind’s Aquila On-Demand solution, which launched in August 2020, will be deployed to deliver rapid asset processing of Movistar+’s on-demand OTT and IPTV content, encompassing transcoding, transformation, packaging,...
Economythefastmode.com

KORE to Deliver Cradlepoint’s Network Edge Solutions

KORE, a global leader in IoT solutions and worldwide Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), has partnered with Cradlepoint, a leader in wireless WAN and 5G solutions, to bring a 5G-ready business continuity bundle to market. The KORE Business Connect solution provides 5G-ready business continuity to help companies avoid network outages and focus on...
Technologyfranchising.com

Zabka Has Implemented An Innovative System Based On A Salesforce Cloud Solutions

This tool may help improve the quality of service for nearly 6,000 franchisees working with the network. The introduction of a new tool for managing data and contacts with franchisees is another step on the way to better matching services and products to the dynamically changing needs. Thus, Zabka entered the next stage of digital transformation of the organization.
MarketsSentinel

Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Analysis to 2021 – 2027 – McAfee, Symantec, Microsoft, Sophos, SentinelOne, Trend Micro

Endpoint security solutions protect the network and entry points that connect internal data to external connected devices such as laptops, smartphones and connected devices. They are considered to be the front-line cybersecurity solution to secure various businesses The growing implementation of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy is expected to propel the market growth.