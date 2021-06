The Toyota Land Cruiser is arguably one of the worst-kept secrets of 2021. Numerous leaks have made their way onto the internet, from an early design to the interior of the new 300-Series Land Cruiser. Then a couple of weeks ago we got a full frontal of the luxury off-roader. You'd think that a large corporation like Toyota would have found the source of these leaks and stopped them, but today we bring news of yet another. This time, it comes from an Instagram account dedicated to news on the vehicle, with the owner providing information on the powerplants that will be fitted along with their expected outputs.