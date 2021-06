Since the beginning of 2020, working from home has become the new norm. With this new norm has come the necessity of attending work meetings at home and to do so, you need a good webcam for your computer. While most laptops do come with in-built webcams, the quality is more often than not sub-par. It may get the job done occasionally, but it’s always advisable to have an external webcam for Mac or Windows for a more professional look. If you have a computer like the Mac Mini, or you’ve hooked up your MacBook Air/Pro with an external monitor, you’re likely on the lookout for webcams for Mac along with other accessories that work well and support Mac-based applications. Here’s a list of some of the best webcams for Mac that you can buy across various price points and use cases.