Sidney, MT

Ellen Rasmussen, 88

Sidney Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen Rasmussen, 88, of Fairview, Montana passed away May 20, 2021 at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana. She was born March 26, 1933 in Sidney, Montana to her parents Einar and Ella Anderson. Ellen was raised in Nohly, Montana on the family ranch that her grandfather homesteaded. She attended grade school at Nohly, where she and her sister Viola rode their horses to school and all over the country. Ellen attended Fairview High School, graduating in 1951. She had to ride the Galloping Goose train each week into Fairview. She attended Trinity Nursing School, graduating in 1954.

