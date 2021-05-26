‘Modern Love’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set, Sophie Okonedo & Tobias Menzies Join the Cast

Our beloved Brummie gang of Peaky Blinders has now been missing in action for a little over two years, with lots of questions left unanswered after season 5’s finale. We still don’t really know what went down at the end of last season. What’s the deal with Oswald Mosley? Will Tommy succumb to the mounting hysteria of his psychotic visions? And what of the stark business proposition that Gina and Michael gave to Tommy?