AICPA proposes implementation guidance for insurance standard

By Michael Cohn
accountingtoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Institute of CPAs’ Financial Reporting Executive Committee posted draft versions of its interpretations of the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s new long-duration insurance accounting standard. The standard, which FASB issued in 2018, makes specific improvements to its existing insurance standards for recognition, measurement, presentation, and disclosure requirements for long-duration...

www.accountingtoday.com
