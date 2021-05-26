AICPA proposes implementation guidance for insurance standard

More Tweaks Coming to Credit Loss Accounting Rules?. FASB could decide at a future meeting on whether to tweak credit loss accounting rules in areas such as purchased financial assets credit deterioration (PCD) and measurement of trouble debt restructuring (TDR), according to a board–hosted roundtable discussion on May 20. FASB Technical Director Hillary Salo told panelists that staff members will digest “all of the feedback we heard today and come back to the board in the near future to discuss whether the board wants to add a project or projects to the technical agenda based on what we heard.” Salo did not say what those projects would entail, but roundtable panelists flagged PCDs and TDR measurement rules as areas of concern. Some panelists said the board should eliminate the need to recognize a provisional expense when acquired financial assets do not qualify for PCD accounting, referred to as the “double count.” Others cautioned there could be potential consequences from making a change to the current PCD guidance, including operational and transparency issues. A second project the board could add might address the relevance of TDRs as a measure of troubled loans, the discussions revealed. Some panelists said TDR measurements are less relevant for banks given the forward-looking nature of the current expected credit loss (CECL) model. Relevant information would be better conveyed through disclosures, they said. The discussion was not cut and dry, however, as other panelists said TDRs are a valuable measure. According to them, lack of flexibility of the loan designation was a problem, especially as banks try to work with borrowers to modify those loans, the discussions indicated.