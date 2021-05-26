Hendersonville's Kubec, North's Dillingham named Times-News Golfers of the Year

The 2021 high school golf season is in the books, and due to the coronavirus pandemic scheduling changes, boys and girls golf were held at the same time. Two Henderson County players had standout seasons and they were the only two from the county to earn spots in the state championships. They were Hendersonville junior Katie Kubec and North Henderson senior Aidan Dillingham, and they have been named the 2021 Times-News Golfers of the Year.