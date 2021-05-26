Cancel
Wisconsin Dells, WI

PREP BOYS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells continues strong run, in position to capture SCC title

By Sean Davis
Wiscnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Dells boys golf team has been right in the thick of every South Central Conference mini-meet this season. The Chiefs were in another tight battle on May 20 but couldn’t pull out a victory, settling for a runner-up finish behind rival Mauston at Lake Arrowhead Golf Course in Nekoosa. Wisconsin Dells finished with a 187, just four strokes behind the Golden Eagles, while Wautoma’s Austin Konrath and Westfield’s Marcus Grant shared medalist honors shooting matching 7-over-par 43s.

www.wiscnews.com
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Westfield, WI
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Sports
City
Nekoosa, WI
City
Wisconsin Dells, WI
City
Wautoma, WI
#Golf Tournament#Scc#Golf Course#Medalist Honors#Scc#Chiefs#Waushara Country Club#Lawsonia Links#Hornets#The Golden Eagles#Dells Events#Top Three Finish#Rival Mauston#7 Over Par 43s#Host Wautoma#Pars#Seniors Jakob Crull#Austin#Double Bogey#Senior Brett Weiss
Wisconsin Dells, WIhngnews.com

WIAA announces state tourney sites for baseball, softball, boys golf

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) has identified the State Tournament event locations, venues and schedules for boys golf, baseball and softball this spring. The locations, venues and schedules for the boys golf, baseball and softball State Tournaments have been altered from some of their traditional formats and locations in...
Wisconsin StateBucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin softball: season ends with tough loss to Purdue

I’d like to start this post off by apologizing for our lack of coverage of the softball team this season. It just kinda slipped through the cracks for us and that’s my bad. Anyways, the Wisconsin Badgers (18-22 overall) softball team ended their season on Sunday with a tough 7-6 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers (18-26 overall).
Wautoma, WIwausharaargus.com

Handel huge in Lady Hornet victory versus Dells

The Wautoma softball team won 7-2 versus the visiting Wisconsin Dells Chiefs in Conference action last Tuesday. Dells opened the scoring in the first inning as Jones hit a two-out triple and scored on next batter Gray’s reaching on an error. Wautoma responded with one of their own to knot it up 1-1 thanks to an Ava Stahl lead-off walk, Bailey Blader-Lucht sac bunt followed by a Bri Handel RBI single. The score remained tied till the bottom of the fourth as the Hornets powered for six runs to make it 7-1.
Wisconsin Dells, WIseehafernews.com

WIAA State Spring Tournament Venues and Dates Identified

The WIAA has announced State Tournament event locations and schedules for Boys Golf, Baseball, and Girls Softball this Spring. In Boys Golf: Division-1 competition will take place Monday and Tuesday, June 14th & 15th at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. Play in Divisions 2 & 3 will occur at Trappers Turn Golf Club in the Dells.
Wisconsin Dells, WIWiscnews.com

PREP SOFTBALL: Sauk Prairie executes in crucial moments to edge out Wisconsin Dells, 2-1

WISCONSIN DELLS — How a team executes in the most crucial moments of a game usually dictates the outcome. It certainly did on Monday night, as the Sauk Prairie softball team came through in the field and at the plate when it needed to, scratching out a 2-1 non-conference win at Wisconsin Dells. Jacie Jones struck out six and gave up one unearned run on three hits and a walk in the complete-game win, while Olivia Breunig scored the winning run to lift the Eagles past the Chiefs.
Wisconsin Dells, WIBeloit Daily News

WIAA announces spring state tourney venues

STEVENS POINT, Wis.—The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released its state tournament event locations, venues and schedules for boys golf, baseball and softball this spring. The locations, venues and schedules have been altered from some of their traditional formats and locations in continued accommodations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The...
Wisconsin Dells, WIcwbradio.com

WIAA Spring State Tournament Locations Determined

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has identified the State Tournament event locations, venues and schedules for boys golf, baseball and softball this spring. The locations, venues and schedules for the boys golf, baseball and softball State Tournaments have been altered from some of their traditional formats and locations in continued accommodations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Wisconsin Dells, WIWatertown Daily Times

Baseball: Eagles sweep Chiefs as Fetherston wins 300th game

WISCONSIN DELLS — The Jefferson baseball team combined for 18 runs in a sweeping effort against the Wisconsin Dells Saturday on the road. The Eagles won the first game of the doubleheader 7-2 and then won the second contest 11-8. Luis Serrano struck out six and had four hits in...