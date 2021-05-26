PREP BOYS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells continues strong run, in position to capture SCC title
The Wisconsin Dells boys golf team has been right in the thick of every South Central Conference mini-meet this season. The Chiefs were in another tight battle on May 20 but couldn’t pull out a victory, settling for a runner-up finish behind rival Mauston at Lake Arrowhead Golf Course in Nekoosa. Wisconsin Dells finished with a 187, just four strokes behind the Golden Eagles, while Wautoma’s Austin Konrath and Westfield’s Marcus Grant shared medalist honors shooting matching 7-over-par 43s.www.wiscnews.com