Paper poppy volunteers out again this year

The Dalles City Council met last night and wrapped up the meeting in less than an hour. The main items on the agenda were the approval of a lease between Columbia Gorge Community College and the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport, which is co-owned by the City of The Dalles and Klickitat County. The lease would be for a portion of an airport hanger yet to be built that the college would use for their proposed aviation maintenance technician training program, and would start on July 1, 2022. Dan Spatz of the Community College said the proposal goes before Klickitat County next as they are co-owners of the airport along with the City of The Dalles. And he said the program was moving forward: