Goldendale, WA

Paper poppy volunteers out again this year

Goldendale Sentinel
 8 days ago

American Legion volunteers are holding their annual American Legion Poppy Promotion in Goldendale now through Memorial Day. The volunteers will be at various locations in town distributing the familiar red hand-crafted poppies. Each nine-piece poppy is made by veterans for veterans in Auxiliary-sponsored poppy shops that support physical and psychological therapy for hospitalized and disabled veterans. The poppies are never sold; rather, they are given for donations, with all p r o c e e d s from the distribution going to support local programs for veterans and their families. By wearing the poppies, the public has the opportunity to pay tribute to all veterans who served their country.

www.goldendalesentinel.com
