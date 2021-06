Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network (SBWCN) cares for hundreds of American crows every year, making them one of the most common avian patients that the Center receives. A majority of these crows arrive as nestlings and fledglings during the months of May and June, and SBWCN has been experiencing a large influx of these crow patients in recent weeks. Unfortunately, many of these crows are mistakenly brought to SBWCN by well-meaning citizens when they’re not actually in need of care.