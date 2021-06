Actor Jordana Brewster spoke about the crush she had on late star Paul Walker at the F9 film premiere, held on Friday. Speaking to E! News about F9 and how she honoured Paul in the latest installment of the action-adventure film, Jordana revealed how close she and Paul were to dating in real life. The ‘Fast and Furious’ actor recalled the time when director Rob Cohen revealed, Paul had a crush on her while filming the first movie and surprisingly enough, Jordana said she “didn’t know that.” Fast And Furious 9 Star Vin Diesel Teases Possibility of Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Walker Appearing in F10.