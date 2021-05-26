Gamesir X2 Bluetooth mobile controller review: One of the best mobile controllers available

Occasionally, a product comes out that is so unique that you are not really sure what to make of it. The DJI Motion controller is just that. It looks like one of those thermometers that are used these days as a COVID-19 protocol to check if you have a fever, or some sort of disembodied joystick from a fighter jet. When it arrived, it was a unit that had been used by another reviewer and just came in an unmarked box. I really didn’t know what to make of it. It feels good in the hand, light enough to be comfortable yet it doesn’t feel cheap like a toy. It has several buttons and a trigger, and other than the somewhat cryptic label on the red button, everything seems straightforward and intuitive.