Friends theme song writer Michael Skloff knew sitcom would be a hit

By Celebretainment
Rochester Sentinel
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe composer of the 'Friends' theme tune instantly knew that the show would be "magical". Michael Skloff arranged The Rembrandts song 'I'll Be There for You' which soundtracked the title credits of every episode of the iconic NBC sitcom - which aired from 1994 to 2004 - and he knew that the show was going to be a monster hit when he read the script for the first time.

www.rochsent.com
#Theme Song#Sitcom#Song Writer#The Rembrandts#Nbc#Show Time#Nbc
