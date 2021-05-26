Awaken Director Tom Lowe on Terrence Malick’s Wisdom, the Creativity of Asian Cinema, and Capturing the World’s Beauty

FORGED FROM APOCRYPHA by men who collect tales, the siren—mermaid, Undine, what have you—is marked by a thousand visions and revisions. What endures in the popular imagination: She is piscine from the waist down; calls a body of water home; and boasts, in lieu of a soul, a voice so devastating that Hans Christian Andersen collects her tongue along with her tail. But in Christian Petzold’s new film, Undine, our titular water nymph seems more weary scholar than mythic feminine, working as a docent at Berlin’s Märkisches Museum, where she relays municipal history to curious visitors. Where is her ruinous allure? There’s no melodious lilt to her voice, no scheherazadian thrills in the dates and facts that sketch the past century of this metropolis. What seduces, instead, is the promise of narrative order in a city wracked by cataclysms, its senseless loss tricked into soothing, elegiac coherence by a flame-haired guide with aqueous eyes. The loudest siren song, after all, is the making and telling of the myths we call history.