Awaken Director Tom Lowe on Terrence Malick’s Wisdom, the Creativity of Asian Cinema, and Capturing the World’s Beauty
After visiting over 30 countries over the span of half-a-decade, Tom Lowe’s non-narrative documentary AWAKEN is an awe-inspiring look at the bonds of nature and humanity. Executive produced by Terrence Malick and Godfrey Reggio–both of whom Lowe has collaborated with on various projects––the film is seemingly inspired by the spirit of Voyage of Time and Qatsi trilogy in its vision of the world.thefilmstage.com