Wonderful Books Kids Will Love

LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOO! I was a HUGE Book It kid back in the day. Read books, get a sweet pin, and get free personal pan pizzas at Pizza Hut all summer long?? Yes, yes, yes. I remember nothing tasting better than the free pizza you got at Pizza Hut after completing a series of Book It books. I was burning through Newbery Award winners like they were a series of tweets. Adventures of Huck Finn, The Giver, I think I read Hatchet about 100 times, almost all of the Rats of Nimh books, Say Cheese and Die parts 1, 2, and 3 from Goosebumps, Where’s Waldo, the list goes on and on and on.