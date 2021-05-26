Wonderful Books Kids Will Love

Virginia Woolf may have said it best when she wrote in Jacob's Room, "Blame it or praise it, there is no denying the wild horse in us." The bond between a horse and its rider is a special one, and that uniqueness has left an indelible impression on our literature. While most of us are familiar with the tale of Black Beauty, there are plenty of other stories featuring horses and riders that have caught our attention, too. So we rounded up 20 horse books—from memoirs of resilience and healing to fantastical stories inspired by Celtic legends—that focus on the relationship between people and horses. While you may find a national bestselling author or two here, you'll also find names that may have slipped your radar and deserve a spot on your TBR shelves. We even have a sneak peek at a truly stunning coffee-table book that would be the gift of a lifetime for the horse-lover in your life.