New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: "VHAQU" or the "Company") announces that on May 25, 2021, as a result of its inability to timely file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") stating that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in the NYSE American LLC Company Guide. Under the Section 1007 of the NYSE American LLC Company Guide, the Company could be granted up to 12 months to cure the late filer deficiency. The initial six month period to regain compliance is automatic and the additional six months is only granted upon request by the Company and approval by the NYSE. The NYSE notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the NYSE American.