DEC reminds water recreationists to clean, drain & dry watercraft and equipment to protect NYS waters from invasive species

In 2014, state lawmakers passed a bill that has helped prevent aquatic invasive species from increasing their presence in New York waterways. It states that no one “shall launch a watercraft or floating dock unless it can be demonstrated that reasonable precautions such as removal of any visible plant or animal matter, washing, draining or drying as defined by the [state Department of Environmental Conservation] pursuant to rules and regulations, have been taken.” The state DEC outlined a procedure for inspecting boats for potential invasive species and taking the necessary precautions to removing them before entering the water.