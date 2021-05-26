Cancel
DEC reminds water recreationists to clean, drain & dry watercraft and equipment to protect NYS waters from invasive species

wnypapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoat stewards to conduct boat inspections and educate recreating public at boat launches statewide. As this year’s boating season officially kicks off, Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded water recreationists to do their part in protecting New York’s waters from aquatic invasive species (AIS) by remembering to clean, drain and dry watercraft and equipment.

