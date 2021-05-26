Millions Going to Road Construction in South Carolina

The state is set to spend 642 million dollars on repaving roads through the end of 2022. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the money comes from the latest two-cent increase in the state gas tax that goes into effect in July. The funds will pay to repair and resurface nearly 1,000 miles of roads over 18 months. Officials say they’ll choose projects based on rankings that include safety and crash data, the condition and age of the road as well as traffic information.