Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Georgia Line announces Omaha tour stop

By KETV Staff Report
KETV.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry stars Florida Georgia Line have announced they are headed to Nebraska this year. The group is stopping through CHI Health Center Omaha on Oct. 15. “Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we’re going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage,” shares FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. “We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let's make some new memories!”

www.ketv.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Omaha, NE
Entertainment
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Florida State
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Florida Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Hubbard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Stars#Chi Health Center#Touring#Tickets#Fall#New Music#Sale#Shares Fgl#Faces#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Florida Georgia Line
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

311 set to play Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl in September

Omaha rock band 311 will play the Pinewood Bowl on Sept. 8 as part of its "Live From the Ride" tour. Tickets for the show, which will feature special guests Iration and Iya Terra, go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 21. Formed in Omaha in 1990, 311 has...
Nebraska Statefloracing.com

FloRacing Nebraska Dirt Crown Returns August 29th-September 2nd

FloRacing Nebraska Dirt Crown Summer Speedweek is going to take you through the state of Nebraska for five huge nights of action packed racing with Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks Sunday, August 29th through Thursday, September 2nd. Sunday August 29th will be the first stop on the...
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Omaha, NEAdWeek

Omaha Reporter Joining Cleveland Station as Anchor

DaLaun Dillard is joining WEWS in Cleveland as an anchor and reporter on Tuesday. He’ll join Courtney Gousman as co-anchor of the ABC affiliate’s 5:00 p.m. newscast. “I would introduce myself as a journalist who is passionate about the work he does,” Dillard told Cleveland.com. “I’m passionate about getting answers and getting results but also someone who is still a human being and will never forget the human aspect of storytelling. I think so often individuals forget that it’s still important to be human and show that side of yourself.”
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

Nebraska Preps Postgame | RecruitLook Lincoln Recap

After a busy week of AAU action at the Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln, Damon Benning and Jacob Padilla sat down to recap the RecruitLook Lincoln Showcase and hit on a variety of other random topics including the NBA playoffs, shot clocks and more. You can catch the Nebraska Preps...
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

'One of the most generous people': Omahan Ray Rutten was a super salesman for church fundraisers

Each year, when Holy Name Catholic Church of Omaha began selling its $10,000 Rambler Sweepstakes tickets, Ray Rutten got busy. “Oh, Lord, he’s been our No. 1 seller for so long,” Shawn Peterson of Holy Name said. “A couple of years ago, when Ray started chemotherapy, we didn’t want to bother him. Well, one day he comes by and picked up a few tickets to sell. Darn if he didn’t become our top seller again.”
Nebraska StateGrand Island Independent

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Nebraska StateSioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska to Televise 2021 State Track Championships

LINCOLN, NE — News Channel Nebraska announced today that the TV network will televise the 2021 Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) State Track Championships. News Channel Nebraska (NCN), through a partnership with the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) and the NSAA, will provide live TV coverage of all championship track events on Thursday and Saturday from Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

WATCH: Finding Talent, Managing Attrition and More for Nebraska

“(Recruiting rankings) matter less and less because half will probably transfer anyway. The money is in the walk on program here. Coach these kids up.”. Last week’s recruiting question prompted plenty of conversation around transfers, finding talent and managing attrition. Zach on Facebook left the comment above, which led the way for a bigger discussion on how exactly the Huskers go about finding their talent. Hail Varsity recruiting analyst Greg Smith tackles the topic alongside deputy editor Erin Sorensen, discussing the different ways Nebraska seeks talent, how it manages attrition and much more.
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Florida Statemyq105.com

Florida Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Ticket, Surprises Wife On Mother’s Day

What better gift is there than a winning lottery scratch-off ticket to surprise the wife?. When Martin Sullivan of Punta Gorda scratched off a ticket from the “Cash Club” scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery, he won $1 million. He sent a picture of the winning ticket to his wife and, according to a press release from the Florida Lottery: