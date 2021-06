The Tesla Model 3 has overtaken the Renault Zoe as France’s best-selling electric vehicle, new data from AAA shows. So far, in 2021, the Model 3 has been the most popular EV for French citizens. New data shows that the Renault Zoe was the most popular EV in France, but data through May 31st shows the Model 3 has taken that label away from the French-produced EV.