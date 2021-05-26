Cancel
Cineworld : James Bond movies to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal, producers say

LOS ANGELES, May 26 (Reuters) - The James Bond movies will stay in movie theaters despite the Amazon.com acquisition of the MGM studio which is home to the action adventure franchise, the film's producers said in a statement to Variety on Wednesday. “We are committed to continuing to make James...

NFLVox

Why Amazon is paying $9 billion for MGM and James Bond

Big tech companies have been eyeing big media companies for years — but they’ve never gotten together before. Now it’s finally, probably happening: Amazon is getting ready to pay $9 billion for MGM Holdings, the Hollywood studio that brings you James Bond and a smattering of other stuff, like the Pink Panther movies and The Handmaid’s Tale TV show.
BusinessStreet.Com

James Bond, Rocky, Pink Panther Primed to Join Amazon With MGM Deal

Jeff Bezos' Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report has signed an agreement to acquire MGM Studios. On Wednesday, the company made the announcement of the purchase of Hollywood's historic movie studio for a whooping $8.45 billion. MGM, which is known for its roaring lion as a logo, has produced numerous hits...
TV ShowsBusiness Insider

Amazon's $8.5 billion purchase of MGM will give it rights to James Bond, 'Legally Blonde,' 'Robocop,' 'The Handmaid's Tale,' and much more. Here's what the tech giant could own under the deal.

Amazon just dropped $8.45 billion to buy MGM Studios, the decades-old film studio that owns rights to some of the biggest movies and TV shows in the world. In the press release announcing the deal, Amazon pointed to the "vast catalog" of "more than 4,000 films" and "17,000 TV shows" as the reason for the purchase - assuredly intended to bolster Amazon's Prime video streaming service.
MoviesCNET

Watching James Bond movies in order, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

You've never watched a James Bond movie? Even so, you probably know at least a little something about 007, the big-screen secret agent with a license to kill who's been a pop culture powerhouse for six decades and counting. A man in a tuxedo holding a pistol. Sean Connery's accent. Daniel Craig's abs. Billie Eilish's Grammy-winning theme song for No Time to Die. That enduring catchphrase: vodka martini -- shaken, not stirred.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Skyfall’ on Amazon Prime and Hulu, High-Grade Bond Entertainment From Start To Finish

2012’s Skyfall (Amazon Prime, Hulu), the Sam Mendes-directed 23rd entry in the James Bond film series and third to star Daniel Craig as Bond, was a worldwide smash, earning over a billion in box office receipts as well as an Academy Award for Adele in the Best Original Song category and a well-deserved nomination for cinematographer Roger Deakins. Is Bond over the hill? Are the Bond films themselves? Not if Skyfall had anything to say about it.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

James Bond film was blocked from India shoot amid fears it would show country ‘in poor light’

Skyfall was originally supposed to film in India until production fell through over a list of conditions put forth by the Indian Railways.In 2011, officials working on the 23rd James Bond film approached the Indian railway ministry for permission to film a scene atop a moving train.Former Indian railway minister Dinesh Trivedi told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that producers were told filming could take place dependant on three criteria.“I put three conditions: that they will not show that passengers in India travel on roofs of trains; that there will be no compromise with safety during the shoot;...
MoviesTVOvermind

Which Actor Played the Best M in The James Bond Movies?

First, we have to go over who’s played the role of M in the James Bond movies, and then it becomes easier to determine, in our opinion anyway, who was the best at it. From Bernard Lee to Robert Brown to Dame Judie Dench to Ralph Fiennes, M has been a constant in James Bond’s life that has been more or less in charge of the super-spy and thus has had the unenviable position of reigning him in from time to time. To say that any single person is better than the other is kind of difficult mainly because only two of them really had the chance to oversee MI6 in the same time period, since Lee and Brown came from an earlier time and as such, Bond’s behavior, while not always looked upon kindly, was often looked past as many people would likely agree. There’s no doubt of who Bond is and who the character has always been since he can be a gentleman but he’s usually a martini-drinking ladies man that does things his own way as long as he can get away with it and doesn’t appreciate being bound up by rules a lot of the time. While Lee and Brown took their roles as M seriously enough to turn in a decent performance and make it clear that they were in charge, Dench managed to do something that the first two didn’t, or wouldn’t according to the script. She collared Bond in a manner that he didn’t fully appreciate but in a way that he really needed according to many people since his apparent misogyny was becoming a bit of a problem for some and his overall persona was seen to be a little troubling. In other words, people no longer appreciated what they saw as toxic masculinity and were glad to see someone calm Bond down occasionally.
MoviesRochester City Newspaper

Geva Theatre presents the real, and stolen, James Bond

Diplomat. Soldier. Polo player. Treasure hunter. Race-car driver. Jet-setting international playboy. The FBI suspected he was an assassin working for the Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo. But you know him as the real-life inspiration for James Bond. “It’s kind of astonishing that one person can be in so many places at...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Amazon Nearing Deal For ‘James Bond’ & ‘Rocky’ With MGM Acquisition

Amazon is reportedly inching closer to getting James Bond, Rocky, and other film titles with the acquisition of MGM for nearly $9 billion. The Hollywood landscape is changing in the age of streaming, and Amazon has proven itself to be a major player. Disney notably bought 20th Century Fox years ago, and WarnerMedia just recently merged with Discovery. The next big deal involves the James Bond and Rocky franchises as Amazon nears a deal to purchase one of Hollywood’s most prestigious studios, MGM.
BusinessTechRadar

Amazon has bought James Bond studio MGM

Amazon has confirmed its acquisition of MGM – the parent company of the James Bond series – for a fee thought to be in the region of $8.45 billion. The studio, which has a long and storied history in the world of cinema, also owns franchises including the Rocky movies.
Moviesflickdirect.com

James Bond Franchise to See Theatrical Releases Despite Amazon Acquisition

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have stated that they plan on making more films for the franchise, despite the news about Amazon acquiring MGM. "We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience," said Broccoli and Wilson. The deal definitely...