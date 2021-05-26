City of Longmont seeks community input for Coffman Street Busway
The City of Longmont is requesting public input on the Coffman Street Busway project, which seeks to allow for safer travel options while reducing traffic congestion on Main Street. The Coffman Street Busway extends from 1st Avenue to 9th Avenue in downtown Longmont and will create an Enhanced Multi-Use Corridor (EMUC), featuring wider sidewalks, separated bike lanes, and dedicated bus lanes—while still accommodating the current traffic in the corridor.www.longmontleader.com