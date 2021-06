Link Logistics is a fast paced, and even faster growing full-service logistics provider headquartered in Belmont, NC. We specialize in FTL, Expedite, LTL, Cross-Border, Intermodal, Drayage, Drop Trailer Pools and Consulting. In our team-oriented environment, you will have the opportunity to launch your career in a company that values your contributions, allows you to take ownership of your work, and encourages you to have fun while you do it!