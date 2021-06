Texas Land Commission George P. Bush announced his bid to become the state's attorney general on Wednesday. Bush is the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and the only member of the Bush family who is an avowed supporter of former President Donald Trump. If Bush is successful, he would oust current GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose tenure in office was mired by corruption scandals long before he helped lead an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Trump's favor.