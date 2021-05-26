Cancel
Mirai Ninja Became the First Live-Action Videogame Movie Five Years Before Super Mario Bros.

By Jacob Oller
Paste Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConventional knowledge says that 1993’s absolutely bananas Super Mario Bros.—which respectively cast Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as color-coded, mustachioed plumber brothers Mario and Luigi—was the first live-action videogame feature film. Everyone hated it and it was seen as a key bellwether of what these movies could expect in the future. It was a surreal mess that had little to do with the game it was supposedly based on, was a tonal freakout (“like something out of a fetishist fever dream,” according to our Jim Vorel) and worst of all, it was a box office Bob-omb. With the benefit of hindsight, the much-hated film (that single-handedly ended the feature careers of directors Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel) now enjoys some ironic appreciation. What hasn’t been adjusted over time is its status as the original, first-ever live-action videogame movie. But that honor has always belonged to the much better Mirai Ninja, a film that preceded Super Mario Bros. by half a decade.

