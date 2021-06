Wolfgang Van Halen, fresh from the release of the excellent debut album from his one-man band, Mammoth WVH, joins host Brian Hiatt for a revealing interview in the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. In the episode, Wolfgang talks about how he got Van Halen back together with David Lee Roth back in 2007, his process behind creating music on his own, his upcoming opening slot for Guns N’ Roses (including what Guns songs he’d love to jam on), his musical influences (including Foo Fighters, Tool, Jimmy Eat World, and Blink-182), what he learned from Roth, the similarities he shares with his father, and much more.