You can always expect dynamic visuals and plenty of breakneck action from filmmaker Zach Snyder. You can also expect his movies to be overblown, self-indulgent and overlong. “Army of the Dead” is no exception. Dave Bautista stars in this grisly and bloody hybrid movie that plays like “Ocean’s 11” meets “World War Z.” After an alien spreads a zombie infection that infests Las Vegas, a ragtag group of thieves attempts to break into a casino vault and make off with a fortune before they become zombie food. The whole affair is silly, illogical and lacks obligatory humor. But if two-and-a-half hours of visceral gore sounds appealing to you, then by all means, sign up for “Army of the Dead.”