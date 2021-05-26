PS5 restock sold out at GameStop — where to find inventory next

As summer approaches, it hasn't become much easier to find an Xbox Series X in stock. Microsoft's flagship console is restocked sporadically at retailers, but consoles tend to sell out almost immediately, even when they are sold in pricey bundles. It doesn't help matters that restocks often pop up with little notice, making it even more of a challenge to pick up a Series X. The Series S has proven to be easier to find, with restocks often being available for hours and sometimes days before selling out. To help alleviate some of the stress of searching for restocks, Microsoft will be expanding its stock for Console Purchase Pilot, a program that lets those in the Xbox Insiders program register to potentially reserve a console.