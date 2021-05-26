Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Hearing set in Sandy Springs' water battle with Atlanta

By Everett Catts
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Sandy Springs’ longtime legal war with the city of Atlanta over water service could be resolved soon. Both parties will appear before Judge Stanley Birch Jr., a special master appointed to this case, in a June 3 hearing in DeKalb County Superior Court (virtually or in person) said Dan Lee, Sandy Springs’ city attorney.

