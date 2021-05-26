Cancel
Presale: St. Vincent at Uptown Theater

By The Bridge
bridge909.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack on her first tour since her hit 2017 effort, “Masseduction,” St. Vincent returns to the Uptown Theater on Thursday, Oct. 7, with a new album and a new aesthetic. She calls “Daddy's Home,” her latest album, “the sound of being down and out Downtown in New York, 1973… Glamour that hasn’t slept for three days.”

bridge909.org
