Amazon is acquiring MGM for $8.45B to boost its streaming business and Prime

By Maria Deutscher
siliconangle.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon.com Inc. today announced a landmark $8.45 million deal to acquire MGM Holdings Inc., the storied film studio with more than 180 Academy Awards to its name. The acquisition will buy Amazon the rights to more than 4,000 films and 17,000-plus TV shows created over the course of nearly a century. It will enable the company to expand the content catalog available via its streaming services and, as a result, give more customers more reason to sign up to its Prime subscription offering. Prime includes access to Amazon’s streaming services as well as other benefits such as free two-day delivery.

