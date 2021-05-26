Amazon is acquiring MGM for $8.45B to boost its streaming business and Prime

There’s always a lot of lively conversation around the so-called streaming wars and the new content each is offering, but there’s also a much less discussed but still lively battle going on between companies providing the technology to allow you to watch those streaming services. The most famous of those devices are Roku, Amazon Firestick and Apple TV, but if Walmart has its way, another major competitor will soon join that list. Walmart officially debuted its Onn Android TV UHD Device, and the price will likely look very attractive to some consumers.