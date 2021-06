#1: The latest on US mutual/exchange traded fund flows. We have been covering these more regularly this year than previously because, well, they finally matter again. There was a time, pre-Financial Crisis, when fund flows were positive (especially in the 1990s) and actually explained stock price movements. Then we had a long stretch through the 2010s when fund investors relentlessly sold equity funds and bought fixed income products. Stock buybacks filled the gap, and then some, which is one reason why US stocks delivered excellent returns (13.4 pct CAGR) in that decade.