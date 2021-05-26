Cancel
UNDER THE RADAR: Lake Villiage’s Delonte Armour

By Richard Davenport
Arkansas Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect Lake Village’s Delonte Armour. Stats: As a junior, finished with 21 catches for 329 yards, 4 touchdowns, and had 5 carries for 89 yards. Defensively, he had 36 tackles at safety in 7 games.

