UNDER THE RADAR: Lake Villiage’s Delonte Armour

Welcome back to another edition of "Statcast Standouts." This week, we dive into some prospects. We are now one month into Minor League Baseball season. It has been great seeing the prospects back on the field and getting both live looks and watch game film on the prospects we roster in dynasty leagues. You know the big-name, highly ranked prospects. But what about the not-so-popular names? We will dive in on some statcast data for those prospects, at least the little bit of data that we have, and see if we can find some hidden gem prospects for your dynasty leagues.