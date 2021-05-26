UNDER THE RADAR: Lake Villiage’s Delonte Armour

This is the tenth and final installment of a comprehensive positional breakdown for the Falcons following April’s draft. Thus far, I’ve analyzed the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive and defensive linemen, EDGEs, linebackers, and cornerbacks. Today, we will explore the safety depth chart and the Falcons second-round pick that I believe could be a Pro Bowler in just a couple of years. Dean Pees runs a defense that requires his safeties to be versatile in everything they do — stars, moneybackers, etc. They’re hybrids between linebackers and safeties and are critical to success in this league, particularly in this defense, because Pees needs guys that can cover an athletic tight end or wide receiver and support the run in the box. Looking back on his personnel in Tennessee, there are similarities in the Falcons safeties.