Latest Armored BMW X5 Ready To Protect Aussie Police From AK-47 Attacks

By Karl Furlong
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 8 days ago
If you need an armored car that can fend off an attack, there are a couple of hardcore options to choose from. One of them is the BMW X5 Protection V6 based on the latest G05-generation X5. Revealed back in 2019, it's this bulletproof X5 that is soon set to join the Australian Federal Police's (AFP) fleet. The AFP already uses older X5s to transport VIPs and dignitaries around safely but according to Car Advice, the fleet is aging and in need of an upgrade. An AFP spokesperson said that "... there [are] standard operating procedures relating to armored vehicles that have come to the end of their useful life."

