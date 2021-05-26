Latest Armored BMW X5 Ready To Protect Aussie Police From AK-47 Attacks

What we are looking at is the facelifted BMW X5 M. If you know your BMW M-cars, you will notice that this looks a lot like the current X5 M-Competition. However, note that they are only calling it X5 M. Does this mean the next X5 M-Competition will sport an even more aggressive styling, or are they simply using the M-Competition body kit to keep the exterior changes a secret? At this point, it’s too early to tell, but it seems that, as with the recently spotted facelifted versions of the BMW X6 and 3-Series, only the interior is different.