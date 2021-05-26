Covering the Spread: Hockey Betting Models and the NHL Playoffs With Dom Luszczyszyn

What are the keys to building a profitable NHL betting model? And how do we have to tweak that model when betting the playoffs? Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic joins The Power Rank's Dr. Ed Feng and numberFire's Jim Sannes to discuss this, outlining why his model is player-based, the nuts and bolts behind the model, his view of the NHL playoffs entering Wednesday's action, and whether there's still value on the Colorado Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup.