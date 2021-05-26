Cancel
NHL

Covering the Spread: Hockey Betting Models and the NHL Playoffs With Dom Luszczyszyn

By Kenyatta Storin
numberfire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are the keys to building a profitable NHL betting model? And how do we have to tweak that model when betting the playoffs? Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic joins The Power Rank's Dr. Ed Feng and numberFire's Jim Sannes to discuss this, outlining why his model is player-based, the nuts and bolts behind the model, his view of the NHL playoffs entering Wednesday's action, and whether there's still value on the Colorado Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup.

NHL
Podcast
Hockey
Google
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
Sports
NHLESPN

NHL Daily Playoff Glance

(Best-of-7) (x-if necessary) Boston 3, Washington 2, 2OT, Boston leads series 2 -- 1 Carolina 3, Nashville 0, Carolina leads series 2 -- 0 Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1, Winnipeg leads series 1 -- 0 Colorado 6, St. Louis 3, Colorado leads series 2 -- 0 Thursday, May 20. Florida 6,...
NHLBenzinga

NHL Playoffs: How To Watch, Betting Lines And Predictions For May 20

The NHL Playoffs feature four games on Thursday, May 20. The matchups include two series that are tied at one game apiece and a matchup between two Canadian teams kicking off their first-round series. Here is a look at the four matchups, how to watch and predictions. There are many...
NHLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NHL Playoffs Predictions & Picks: Best Bets For Sunday, May 23rd

We’re in the thick of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Our NHL Playoffs Predictions for each division are still up in the air as we enter Sunday’s action. Sunday brings us another full day of playoff hockey with four games from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET. A favorite looks to take a commanding 3-1 lead, two teams look to win and advance, and a favorite hopes to finally get a win in the late game.
NBAchatsports.com

Weekend wagers: Bets on PGA Championship, NBA, NHL playoffs and more

NBA and NHL playoffs. A golf major. A UFC fight card strewn with evenly matched pairings. The sports calendar rarely gets more jampacked than it looks this weekend. The betting opportunities are equally ample, so let’s dive right in and find wagers on anything and everything. I finally broke the...
NHLSportsnet.ca

NHL Betting Guide: Finding value in Saturday's playoff action

If the first installment of our betting guide menu tickled your fancy and got you going — we’re stoked!. At the very least, we’re just trying to introduce you to a new part of the game and are just getting started. You see most of the wagers out there are...
NHLbestonlinesportsbooks.info

NHL Series Matchup Update for Betting on Stanley Cup Playoffs

The quest to win the best trophy in sports, and the hardest trophy to win, continues in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The winner of Lord Stanley’s Cup won’t be decided until July, but if you aren’t already watching in May, you are missing out on the best hockey of the season.
NHLoddschecker.com

Islanders vs. Penguins Prediction: NHL Playoff Picks, Odds & Betting

Series Tied 2-2 Watch out, but the deeper this series gets, the better the New York Islanders are playing. After escaping Pittsburgh with a split in two games they were outplayed in, the Islanders were clearly the better team on Long Island. Of all eight first round series, this is...
NHLbettingpros.com

2021 NHL Playoffs Betting Preview: Top Picks For Round 2

Welcome to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and welcome to the second installment of my round-by-round top betting picks. For those who missed the first edition, feel free to catch up right here. As I did in my first-round preview, I’ll break my best bets up into...
NHLumdbulldogs.com

SEVEN BULLDOGS TAKE PART IN FIRST ROUND OF NHL PLAYOFFS

The National Hockey League started the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 16, and the University of Minnesota Duluth men's hockey program had a few alums take part and move on to the second round. Seven former players are part of teams that were in the first-round. The Winnipeg...
NBAFayetteville Observer

Bet Slippin' Podcast: Picks for the Memorial Tournament, NBA and NHL playoffs updates

This week's episode of Bet Slippin' Podcast previews the PGA Tour's 2021 Memorial Tournament and catches up on the latest odds and lines in the NBA and NHL playoffs. Hosts Geoff Clark and Esten McLaren offer up sports betting advice with their picks, predictions and best bets for each game and series based on BetMGM Sportsbook's odds.
NHLSports Illustrated

Stat Pack: 10 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Overtime Records

One of the many wonderful things about the Stanley Cup Playoffs is all the ‘bonus hockey’ fans are treated to each round. There’s nothing in sports that quite matches the urgency of a sudden death overtime in playoff hockey. So far in the 2021 playoffs, fans have been treated to...
NHLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NHL Playoffs Predictions: Hurricanes vs. Lightning Series Best Bets

The second round of the NHL playoffs is underway! The Boston Bruins and New York Islanders opened the second round on Saturday night and there’ll be two more series starting on Sunday. In the Central Division, the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning are set to square off in the...
NHLFear The Fin

2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, 6/2: Start times, how to watch & open thread

4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET — Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets. The Montreal Canadiens pulled off a huge first round upset, but will it be enough to carry them through to the Cup Final? Just two days after their Game 7 win, they’ll have to get past the Winnipeg Jets, who haven’t played in over a week after sweeping the Edmonton Oilers. Rest has been essential in this compressed season, not to mention the series opening at Bell MTS Place.
NHLAntelope Valley Press

NHL playoff results | Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli scored while Andrei Vasilevskiy was strong in net once again, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Vasilevskiy finished with 31 saves after being named one of...