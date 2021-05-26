Cancel
Politics

Typical GOP politicians are like used car salesman

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOP politicians today are like fast talking used car salesmen, or crybabies who sensationalize stories and throw tantrums waving their hands around to get their audience pumped up. They believe that by parroting hackneyed talking points, this somehow makes them attractive to GOP voters. It doesn’t, as can be seen with the case of Liz Cheney and countless other GOP politicians that have opposed Trump and his American agenda.

Arizona StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Arizona GOP election audit draws more Republican politicians

PHOENIX (AP) — Three Pennsylvania lawmakers were in Arizona on Wednesday to check out the state Senate GOP’s partisan audit of the 2020 election. They’re the latest Republicans to make a pilgrimage to Phoenix, ground zero in the “stop the steal” movement's push to find support for conspiracy theories suggesting the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Biden wants to beat Trump. Twice.

With help from Meridith McGraw, Allie Bice, and Daniel Payne. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Did someone forward this to you? Subscribe here! Have a tip? Email us at westwingtips@politico.com. As former President DONALD TRUMP continues to...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

On voting rights and Republicans, Manchin has an arithmetic problem

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has already announced plans to kill his party's top legislative priority, the democracy-reform package called the For the People Act, but the conservative Democrat also said he has a fallback plan. The West Virginian added that he continues to support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would more narrowly help protect the franchise.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Progressives get vicious with Joe Manchin because he has principles

Joe Manchin is being pilloried for the offense of being consistent on the filibuster. Back in 2017, when Senate Democrats were desperate to stop Donald Trump’s agenda, 33 of them, including Manchin, signed a bi-partisan letter backing the filibuster in ringing terms. “We are mindful of the unique role the...
Congress & CourtsEsquire

Joe Manchin's Argument Is as Far Removed From Reality as West Virginia Is From Neptune

The Reverend William Barber, official preacher man here in the shebeen, has announced that, on June 15, he plans to lead his Poor People’s Campaign in a march on Senators Joe Manchin and Mitch McConnell. By now, Manchin’s appalling decision not only to continue to embrace the filibuster—the primary barrier to any attempt by Congress to counter the national campaign by the Republican Party to destroy the franchise for millions of American citizens—but also to vote against the For The People Act even if it ever came to a vote, has been chewed up and spat out by practically everyone who’s read his misbegotten op-ed in a West Virginia newspaper.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: ‘The new Mitch McConnell’?

D.C. NORMALCY MILESTONE: The White House briefing room returned to full capacity today. National security adviser JAKE SULLIVAN briefed reporters on President JOE BIDEN’S European trip, which begins Wednesday. Most questions focused on the end-of-trip meeting with Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN in Geneva on June 16. Sullivan came to the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats reach turning point with Manchin

Democrats say they’re at a turning point with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Manchin’s decision to make known his opposition to the party’s sweeping voting rights legislation, a top priority for many Democrats, has raised serious questions about whether they can enact the bold agenda envisioned for President Biden ’s first term.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Yes, progressives. You really do need Joe Manchin

It’s official: In the great existential battle between a return to normalcy and a new progressive era, normalcy is winning. Recall that Joe Biden ran as a moderate in 2020, not just in the general election but also in the Democratic primaries. Biden triangulated off the Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren wing of the party, rejecting “defund the police,” Medicare for all, and the socialist label. And in general, he did everything he could to reassure voters he wasn’t the caricature radical the Republicans tried to paint him as.