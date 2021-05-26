Typical GOP politicians are like used car salesman
GOP politicians today are like fast talking used car salesmen, or crybabies who sensationalize stories and throw tantrums waving their hands around to get their audience pumped up. They believe that by parroting hackneyed talking points, this somehow makes them attractive to GOP voters. It doesn’t, as can be seen with the case of Liz Cheney and countless other GOP politicians that have opposed Trump and his American agenda.thestandardnewspapernet.wpcomstaging.com