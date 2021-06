Apple has released the iOS 15 developer beta and you can now install it on your iPhone. We have already been using the beta on a few iPhones here at the office and it's mostly stable with only a few bugs here and there, and the usual slight drop in battery life, but if you are not afraid of that, you might want to try it and see all the new iOS 15 features on your device. Of course, this is an early beta and it will not be the most stable software in the world, so it makes sense to install this on a secondary device rather than your main one.