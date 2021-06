The local office of a national wealth management and advisory firm has major growth goals: double its workforce and increase managed assets by more than five times by 2026. Steward Partners Park Cities Group, ironically located in Uptown Dallas, has grown to four advisors with almost $700 million under management since it landed in the city two and a half years ago, according to its partners. Brett Diamond and Jason Bottenfield started and lead the firm's Dallas office as partners and wealth managers. Bottenfield said the Dallas group hopes to reach $1 billion in two years and $5 billion in five years.