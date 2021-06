Critical race theory and transgenderism are two destructive ideologies that have taken root in American society. Critical race theory is a new spin on the old Karl Marx tune of oppressors and the oppressed. Transgenderism casts aside common sense and basic human biology. Both are poison for our nation, and public schools are often the gateway. And the Oregon Department of Education is 100% on board with promoting both of these poisonous ideologies. Take a look at the ODE K-12 standards for health education from 2018 and those proposed for social studies in 2021 on the ODE website.