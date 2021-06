1. Michael Robinson is most excited to see this Bills playoff rematch in 2021. The NFL will release the 2021 schedule on Wednesday night at 8:00 pm. Out of the 13 playoff games from the 2020 season, eight of them are scheduled for rematches in this upcoming season. The Bills have two playoff rematches, as they play the Colts at home and the Chiefs on the road. On Total Access, NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson picked the 2020 playoff rematch that he was the most excited to see and he went with the 2020 AFC Championship Game.