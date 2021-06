CHAMPAIGN — Three former Illinois players are on the brink of joining college football's most esteemed fraternity. The National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that Illini legends Moe Gardner, Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice, who are already members of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame, are among the 78 FBS players on the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Gardner, Hardy and Rice will find out if they made the cut early next year as more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers vote for who they believe should be enshrined.