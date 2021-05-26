Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police prepare for President Biden's visit amid thousands in town for Race Massacre Centennial

By Vincent Hill
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 8 days ago
The Tulsa Police Department is making preparations to protect Tulsans, visitors and President Biden.

Thousands will arrive in Tulsa this weekend as the events surrounding the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial kick off.

Several streets will be closed and thousands of people will be walking the streets, including a 2nd Amendment armed March on Saturday.

All of this happens, before President Biden arrives on Tuesday.

Chief Wendell Franklin said crowd control will be crucial.

Franklin said, “We are not going to allow bridges, overpasses and streets to be impeded by individuals that do not have the proper permits.”

Undercover officers will be among crowds to react quickly to any dangers to the public.

Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen is the incident commander for this weekend's events.

“If we’ve reached out and asked for assistance in any certain areas; intelligence or manning of post etc, they have always been great partners,” Larsen said.

Chief Franklin said it is too early to know what the plan is for protecting President Binden.

However, Franklin said he anticipates providing security in some capacity.

